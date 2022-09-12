FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Thanks to funding from the B.C. Arts Council’s Spring Arts & Culture Resilience Supplement, the Chetwynd Community Arts Council is looking to bring local creatives together to break a world record.

The council’s president, Tiffanee Griffiths, says they’re looking to break the record for the world’s largest painting party.

“We’re going to have the world’s biggest painting party in Spirit Park here in Chetwynd on September 17th. We want to have 500 people painting simultaneously here,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths said the council wanted to host an event to bring artists together after the pandemic.

“We wanted to get people out, and their creative energy back up because a lot of us as artists during this last few years, we just haven’t been doing anything,” she said.

“Creatives need to feed off each other’s energy. You can’t do that through a Zoom call,” she added.

An official judge will oversee the attempt. There will be 100 painting stations with five people assigned to each one.

Paintings created by participants will be used in a local installation, but the artists get to keep the supplies provided, including the easels, paints, and brushes.

Tickets for the event are available online for $20 per ticket, but Griffiths says this amount can be refunded at the event.

The Fort St. John Arts council also received funding through the B.C. Arts Council, which will go towards operations costs.

Other funding recipients include the South Peace Community Arts Council and the Peace Liard Arts Council.