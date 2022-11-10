DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District’s new board of directors has now met and chosen the new chair and vice-chair.

The new board of directors met for the first time on November 10th in Dawson Creek.

After all the directors took the oath of office, the board nominated and voted on who would represent the board of directors as its chair and vice chair.

For chair, director Dan Rose and director Leonard Hiebert were nominated for the position.

Leonard Hiebert won the vote by secret ballot and will serve his first term as chair.

On his first day in the new position, Hiebert said communication is currently his top priority.

“The only stupid question is the one not asked,” said Hiebert.

Hiebert said that the region’s communication with the province’s ministries and MLAs has declined.

“Whether it’s health care, whether it’s dealing with roads, communication has to happen. And if we don’t have it, we’re not going anywhere.”

For thevice chair seatr, directors Tony Zabinsky and Dan Rose were nominated for the position.

Dan Rose won the vote by secret ballot and will serve in his fourth term as vice chair.

Rose said he wants to focus on keeping continuity with the projects the board has already started.

