FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St. John Huskies won their fifth game in a row Friday night, defeating the Dawson Creek Kodiaks 10-3.

Friday’s win brings the Huskies back into third place in the Northwest Junior Hockey league standings, following closely behind the Sexsmith Vipers in second place, and the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings in first.

Although the Huskies came out of North Peace Arena with a seven-goal differential win, Head Coach Todd Alexander was more impressed with his team’s display of structure.

“We played as a team tonight. The puck movement was really good. I got contribution tonight from all four lines, all the defense pairings,” said Alexander.

“We’ve been working really hard at trying to find our game and tonight it really showed up.”

The Huskies hit the road to take on the Fairview Flyers next Thursday, November 10th.

In other local hockey news, the Fort St. John Senior Flyers are now 1-1 in the season after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Manning Comets Friday night.

The Flyers hit the ice for their home-opener to faceoff against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks, tonight, at the North Peace Arena.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.

