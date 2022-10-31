FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Construction on the Halfway River Bridge is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Bob Gammer, a spokesperson for BC Hydro, says the exact date is still to be determined.

Gammer says work on the bridge started in January 2020, and most work was done in September 2022.

The $100 million contract was awarded to Eiffage-Infracon, a joint venture company.

“Our project manager thinks that the Halfway River Bridge was the most challenging to build, given the overall length, ground conditions and design requirements,” Gammer said.

The bridge will be a kilometre long, making it the largest in British Columbia that is north of the William R. Bennet Bridge in Kelowna.

The contract also includes 3.7 kilometres of new two-lane highway.

The Site C reservoir requires approximately 30 kilometres of Highway 29 to be realigned.

The Farrell Creek Bridge opened on October 28th, and the Dry Creek Bridge opened in September.

