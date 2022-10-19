FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The outgoing mayor of Fort St. John will begin a new venture with Blueberry River First Nations next month after over a decade in municipal politics.

On Wednesday, the first nation announced that Ackerman has been appointed CEO of Blueberry River Resources Ltd., a new entity to manage the band’s business interests.

The company was created as an independent entity to advance the nation’s economic priorities, said a release.

Ackerman will begin her duties on November 1st.

“[Ackerman] has long-standing and positive relationships with Northeastern B.C. First Nations, as well as with local industry and provincial administrative entities, and is

well placed to advance the interests of the nation in a way that benefits all parties,” said a release.

Blueberry River First Nations Chief Judy Desjarlais says she is happy to have Ackerman on their management team due to her wealth of expertise across many topics.

“[This expertise] makes her uniquely qualified for this new role to create business opportunities that will benefit the Nation and its members for generations to come.”

The release mentions Ackerman’s 11 years as mayor of Fort St. John, highlighting her achievements in the community and how she raised awareness of critical issues.

The release also notes how she was named one of the Top 35 Most Influential Women in BC by BC Business Magazine and was named 2019 Energy Person of the Year by the Energy Council of Canada.

“The Blueberry River First Nations and its leadership have done a significant amount of work preparing to move forward with a structure that acknowledges opportunities for reconciliation and economic benefit for its members and ultimately our region,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman will lead her last Fort St. John council meeting as mayor on October 31st.

