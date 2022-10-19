The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has completed counting the ballots for the five assent voting opportunities in the general election, and all five were passed.

The votes included the Dinosaur Museum Grant in Aid, the Fort St. John Library Financial Contribution, the Global Geopark Grant in Aid, Regional Connectivity, and Sport and Cultural Events Grant in Aid.

Service Function Yes No Passed Dinosaur Museum Grant in Aid 2,226 1,752 Yes Fort St. John Public Library Financial Contribution 180 177 Yes Global Geopark Grant in Aid 2,728 1,752 Yes Regional Connectivity 3,088 1,389 Yes Sport and Cultural Events Grant in Aid 3,210 1,284 Yes Results of the Assent vote (PRRD)

The regional connectivity vote establishes a service function for the PRRD board to receive grants and requisition funds for internet service providers to install and operate broadband infrastructure in under and unserved areas of the district.

The sport and cultural events grant in aid vote gives authority for the provision of grants to support holding national and international level sporting and cultural events in the region, according to the PRRD.

The Fort St. John Library financial contribution gives authority to provide financial contributions to the not-for-profit organizations and local governments that are involved with the Fort St. John Public Library.

The new service function funding proposed for the Dinosaur Museum and the Global Geopark reportedly ensures that their activities continue in the Peace region with greater stability with direct support from the region’s residents.

The PRRD would like to thank all voters, candidates and election officials across the peace region.

For more information about the assent votes, visit their website or call the PRRD at 250-784-3200.

