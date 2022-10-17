DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP says 2022 marks the 6th anniversary of Denny Poole being reported missing.

On March 12th, 2016, police received a report of two male youths walking along the Alaska Highway near the Kiskatinaw River who required police assistance.

Patrols were reportedly conducted, and one of the youths was located on the Old Alaska Highway, but he was alone.

It appeared that the two had been separated, and Poole continued walking along the Highway toward Fort St. John while the other youth turned back to Dawson Creek.

Information was received that Poole was last seen walking across the Kiskatinaw River Bridge on the Alaska Highway at approximately 7:10 p.m. on March 12th, 2016.

Denny Poole is described at the time of his disappearance as:

15 years old;

Approximately 130 pounds;

Between 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall;

Black hair that was short but long in the front;

Last seen wearing a size 10 men’s Osiris hightop shoes (purple, green, blue and black), blue jeans, a grey “DC” hood, and a black flat-brimmed hat.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing by investigating leads and following up on information already given.

Many resources have been used, including the RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Support Services, Search and Rescue and local community assistance.

Anyone with information on Poole’s case is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.