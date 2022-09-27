HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope has announced that the evacuation alert for the district’s southwest corner has been rescinded.

The evacuation alert issued on September 17th, 2022, has now been rescinded due to the Battleship Mountain wildfire now being held.

There are no longer any alerts or orders for the District of Hudson’s Hope, according to mayor Dave Heiberg.

The district sent out a thank you to its residents for their “patience and strength during this time.”

The district office can be contacted for more information at 250-783-9901.