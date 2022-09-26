HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, the Battleship Mountain wildfire is no longer considered a wildfire of note, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The fire is now being held at 31,755 hectares.

According to the Government of B.C., when a fire is “being held,” it is unlikely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries. This is when crews may finish establishing control lines, conduct fuel management operations and mop-up activities.

The BCWS says heavy equipment is being used to reduce road hazards.

Danger tree specialists, falling coordinators, and fallers continue assessments and removals.

The Johnson Forest Service Road at Highway 29 is now open, according to the service.

A closure has begun at the Gething Creek bridge, which is 40 kilometres up the Johnson Forest Service Road from Highway 29.

The W.A.C. Bennet Dam Access Road is closed to the public, as well as the Utah Forest Service Road.

The BCWS would like to remind the public that though there is no longer an imminent threat of fire, there are still other hazards to watch for, such as burnt trees, eroding soil, increased traffic, and suppression activities.

Communities close to the fire will still notice smoke within the fire’s perimeter that will likely remain until significant rainfall.

The service says this is normal, but it should be reported when smoke rises from green, unburned fuel or outside the fire’s perimeter.

In the Prince George Fire Centre region, there are 27 active wildfires. Provincially, there are 168 active wildfires.