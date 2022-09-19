HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — According to the BC Wildfire Service, a crew is currently building anchor points for control lines, using direct attacks in the Carbon Lake area of the Battleship Mountain wildfire. A helipad is also being constructed in the area.

The fire’s east flank is still approximately four kilometres from the W.A.C. Bennett Dam and about eight kilometres from the District of Hudson’s Hope.

The fire is currently estimated at 30,242 hectares in size.

Hudson’s Hope residents were able to return home this weekend, and only part of the district remains under evacuation alert.

The area under Evacuation Alert due to Battleship Mountain Wildfire (BCWS)

The recent rain has helped cool fire activity, but in some areas with more fuel sources, it continues to smoulder, says the BCWS.

The area may be looking at another stretch of dry weather this week.

Surface fires displaying rank one fire behaviour are expected to continue, and fire behaviour will increase as tempatures increase on Monday.

According to the Government of B.C., Rank 1 is a smouldering ground fire, rank 2 is a low vigour surface fire, rank 3 is a moderately vigorous surface fire, and rank 4 is a highly vigorous surface fire with torching or a passive crown fire.

On Monday, the BCWS says a unit crew is continuing to “mop up” from Gaylard Creek on the Table Forest Service Road to tie into another unit crew mopping up from Williston Lake to the Table Forest Service Road.

Crews are now working to establish access to the fire’s north flank along the Itis Creek Forest Service Road.

Near the Burns Forest Service Road, on the south portion of the fire, a unit crew is using a direct attack on the fire, says BCWS.

A couple of unit crews are also working on the fuel-free area on the south containment line to tie into the established machine guard.

Assessments for equipment to support danger tree removal are ongoing, according to the BCWS.

Danger tree specialists, falling coordinators and fallers continue danger tree assessment and removal.

Danger trees on Battleship Mountain Wildfire (BCWS)

The BCWS says structure protection equipment has been demobilized.

The main objective is still guard construction on the east and south flanks.

There are currently 115 firefighters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment, two helicopters and six danger tree assessors and fallers supporting the work on the Battleship Mountain wildfire.

Both the District of Hudson’s Hope and the Peace River Regional District have rescinded their Evacuation Orders, though the area remains under evacuation alert.

According to a public service announcement from the District of Hudson’s Hope, the Emergency Operations Centre will be closing on Monday, September 19th at noon.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the District Office during business hours at 250-783-9901.