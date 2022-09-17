HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope has lifted the evacuation order for the community.

Residents that evacuated can now return home as the evacuation order has been lifted and only an evacuation alert remains in place for part of the community.



Thanks to the hard work of or crews and prevailing weather conditions, the Evacuation Orders implemented by the @District of Hudson’s Hope and the @Peace River Regional District have been rescinded in regard to the Battleship Mountain wildfire (G72150). #BCwildfire https://t.co/vvQ8s52DSv — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 17, 2022

The Peace River Regional District has also lifted their evacuation order for the Battleship Mountain Fire.

The following are in the District remains under an evacuation alert.

The District of Hudson’s Hope has released information about resident should do when they return home. We have posted that information below.

Highway 29 is now open between the community and Chetwynd and Fort St John.



Cooler temperatures and the rain have helped firefighters battling the Battleship Mountain Fire near Hudson’s Hope. As of Saturday morning the fire was still listed as out of control and just over 30,000 hectares.

The fire received 10 to 20 mm of rain since Friday.

Residents that need help returning to the community should contact Emergency Support Services in Fort St John before leaving.

📣 The PRRD has issued a media release for a daily summary on the ongoing wildfires in the region. This is update #12.



To read the full media release, please visit: https://t.co/QMxdeu1qug pic.twitter.com/cf8OrNgnkA — Peace River Regional District (@prrdistrict) September 17, 2022

The ESS is offering gas cards for residents that need assistance. Those can be picked up before 6pm Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

BC Wildfire structural protection teams remain in the community at this time.

A do not consume order still remains in place for any water from the District.