Behind the Scenes

One of the big events of the week is that municipal elections are happening across our region. Since this is the first election since starting this series, it seems like a good time to discuss what is the media's role during such an event.

On a macro level, the media's role in an election is to provide as much information as possible to potential voters. This includes when the election is, what are the key issues, and who is running. Our goal as a media organization is to be as neutral as possible while allowing each candidate to present their plans to the public.

A key difference in a municipal election compared to a federal or provincial one is that there are no parties. While people may lean one way or another on the political spectrum, they are not beholden to their party's platform. This means each candidate can provide more specific and personal answers to the questions that we ask them.

Don't forget to have your say! Municipal governments have a big impact on all of our day-to-day lives. The final day to submit a nomination is September 9 and election day is October 15.

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of August 28 to September 3, 2022

Sikanni River Bridge Accident Follow-Up: after the tragic accident that shut down the Alaska Highway last week, experts have been working on solutions to re-open the route. Wildfire Calls for Evacuation Alert: Our region's wildfires have fluctuated over the last couple of weeks. An evacuation alert was issued for the Battleship Mountain region New Site for New Leisure Facility: PRRD and the City of Fort St John are making progress on getting a new leisure facility in the area. Locals were asked for ideas on where it should go.

