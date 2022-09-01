HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacaution alert for an area near the Battleship Mountain Fire.

An evacuation alert includes the following areas:

North shore of Williston Lake

Table Creek south to Dowling Creek (8km west of the WAC Bennett Dam, 40km Johnson FSR)

Southwest following Dowling Creek to the intersection of McAllister Creek

West to approximately 10km West of Peck Creek

North to Williston Lake

This is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice. Get your grab-and-go bags ready (which should include several days of clothing, toiletries, and medications), your emergency plan, copies of important documents, and important mementos. For more information on this alert, go to prrd.bc.ca.

On Thursday the fire grew to over 550 hectares in size. The fire is considered out of control and is believed to have been started by lightning.

There are currently nine Parattack personnel working to establish structure protection on values in the area. Two helicopters are on site to provide bucket support.

Additional resources including an Incident Management Team will be responding over the next several days.

For more information on wildfires of note, visit the BC Wildfire Website.

View the full alert here: Evacuation ALERT – September 1, 2022