FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.— The Peace River Regional District, alongside Fort St. John and Taylor, is diving into plans for the new North Peace Leisure Facility this week.

The regional district asked for Requests for Expressions of Interest to identify possible sites for the future recreation and leisure facility.

This step, the latest in the steering committee dedicated to replacing the aging Fort St. John-based centre’s feasibility study, will pinpoint land for sale or donation that could become the home of the new pool.

Proposals can be submitted until September 22nd, 2022.

Community engagement—which asked residents in the North Peace region what they want to see from the project—preceded this request.