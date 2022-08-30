HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — All repair parts required to fix the Hudson’s Hope water treatment plant’s aerator and pre-filters arrived at the site this week.

The contractor started repair work on Monday.

The plant’s filtration system failed on July 20th, resulting in a boil water advisory— which later became a do not consume order — for the water in the community.

Once repairs are completed, flushing the system is expected to take another month.

The District of Hudson’s Hope is planning to provide another update on Friday.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the district office at 250 783 9901