HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope has issued a boil water notice due to mechanical failure at its water treatment plant.

According to a release from Ruhul Amin, director of public works and engineering, the plant’s prefilters have become plugged, not allowing the water treatment plant to produce water.

To ensure residents still have water, the district has had to bypass the water production system, which means that raw water from the district is being used in the distribution system.

Therefore, a boil water notice is being issued until further notice in the district.

The district notes that fire impression services are not affected by this issue.

The district would also like to thank its staff for their hard work and dedication.

The release adds that this is an evolving situation, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.