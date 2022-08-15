FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for information on a break and entry that occurred last month at Back Country.
On July 26th at 5:02 a.m., the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a break and enter at Back Country located on Alaska Road north.
The local police hope the public can identify two men and a vehicle believed to be involved.
The vehicle is reportedly a black car with a white stripe on the driver’s side of the hood.
The RCMP continues to investigate and ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.