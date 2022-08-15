FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for information on a break and entry that occurred last month at Back Country.

On July 26th at 5:02 a.m., the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a break and enter at Back Country located on Alaska Road north.

The local police hope the public can identify two men and a vehicle believed to be involved.

The vehicle is reportedly a black car with a white stripe on the driver’s side of the hood.

(Provided – RCMP) (Provided – RCMP) (Provided – RCMP)

The RCMP continues to investigate and ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.