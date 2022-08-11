CHETWYND, B.C. – Both the Hasler Flats and the Folded Hill Creek wildfires have grown drastically in size.

The Hasler Flats wildfire, suspected to be caused by lightning on August 8th, is now estimated at 104 hectares.

The Prince George Fire Centre says crews are seeing increased fire behaviour due to the large availability of dry fuels, steep terrain, and wind influence combined with already hot and dry conditions.

The centre says there are two initial attack crews, two parattack crews, and officers currently on scene with a unit crew en route.

Air tankers were in action on Tuesday and Wednesday, however, due to the fuel type, the fire retardant is ineffective.

Although no properties or resources are at risk, this fire has now become a “fire of note,” so updates can be viewed on the BC Wildfire Service webpage.

The PG Fire Centre is also monitoring the Folded Hill Creek wildfire, suspected to be started by lightning on July 26th, as it is 150 hectares.

The officers have identified “decision points,” where a response plan will be decided upon if the fire reaches those points.

The fire centre reportedly does this when there are no people, property or environmental risks to “facilitate this natural component of fire on the landscape.”

Provincially, there are 69 wildfires active. PG Fire Centre currently has eight active wildfires.