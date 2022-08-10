CHETWYND, B.C. – A wildfire that started around Hasler Flats on Monday has grown from two to 15 hectares in size.

The fire, suspected to be caused by lightning, is still listed as out of control.

The Prince George Fire Centre says the area has quite a bit of deadfall and a lot of wind, causing the fire to grow.

Additionally, crews face water delivery challenges due to the difficult terrain.

As of Wednesday, 15 firefighters, four helicopters and two aircrews are on the scene.

There is still no risk of properties or developments being damaged at this time.