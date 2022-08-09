CHETWYND, B.C. – The Prince George Fire Centre says crews are on site of a wildfire approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd.

In response, a par-attack crew, an initial attack crew, a response officer, air tankers, and helicopters are at the scene of the fire currently labelled as out of control. The fire centre says heavy equipment is also en route.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Hazler Flats fire is burning rank two and rank three.

The PG Fire Centre explains that rank two is a low vigour surface fire, meaning there is a visible open flame with a slow rate of speed.

Rank three is a moderate vigour surface fire, which sees an organized flame front with fire progressing in an organized manner with moderate rates of spread.

The out-of-control fire started on August 8th by lightning, according to the BCWildfire Dashboard.

Though the fire is visible from the highway, no properties or developments are threatened at this time.