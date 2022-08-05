PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Two fires in the Peace region are currently listed as being held and under control.

The fire near Williston Lake, sparked by lightning on June 26th, is now being held, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. This fire is .8 of a hectare in size.

The fire near Trapper Creek, suspected to be caused by a person on July 3rd, is now under control. The fire is 2.59 hectares in size with crews on patrol in the area, according to the Prince George Fire Centre.

There are seven active fires in the Prince George Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

Provincially, there are 61 active fires, with 148 started in the last seven days and 538 total this year.