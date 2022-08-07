Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will be receiving it every Sunday!

Email* Join for Free

Behind the Scenes

As we continue to catch up with our latest hires, let's quickly talk about where Energeticcity.ca gets its funding.

Like most small businesses, we are able to stay open for a variety of reasons. The first one is thanks to the support of you, our readers. This is either done by the ads on our site or when you support us directly. We also have partnerships with many local businesses, such as through our contests or series sponsorships. Another stream that we sometimes dip our toes in is grants.

One grant that we recently received is called the Local Journalism Initiative. This program is run by the federal government and is designed to help underserved communities hire reporters to cover their area. After qualifying for this grant, we decided to hire a reporter to focus on our region's various Indigenous communities.

Meet Kirsta Lindstrom. Kirsta hails from the Saulteau First Nation and has been a part of the team for over a month now. As the Indigenous Voices reporter, she strives to become a conduit between First Peoples in the region and the rest of the residents who reside on Treaty 8 territory. If you see her at any of the events in the Peace Region, make sure to say hi!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of July 31 to August 6, 2022

Fort St John Nurse Suspended: after a patient passed away in March 2021, an inquiry was started by the BC College of Nurses & Midwives to determine if there were any "practice issues", which eventually resulted in a local nurse being suspended. Snowbird Crashes After Takeoff: while it was great to have the Fort St John Airshow return, one of the pilots had a hard time leaving. Thankfully, no one was hurt but the Snowbirds had to miss their shows down south. Regional Representative on the World Stage: Saulteau First Nation member Serenity Dawn Davis is representing all of Canada on the world stage at the Miss Globe 2022 pageant in October. Congrats Serenity, we are all cheering you on!

To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!