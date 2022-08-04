FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John nurse had her registration suspended for two weeks, along with other disciplinary action, for “practice issues” that occurred in March 2021 prior to a patient’s death.

In its public notices, the BC College of Nurses & Midwives states that during a night shift, licensed practical nurse Danielle Macnevin failed to complete resident safety checks.

The regulatory body says Macnevin also answered, hung up, and did not respond to a call bell from a resident’s bathroom.

The resident was later found by day staff, transferred to the hospital, but died shortly afterward.

According to the BCCNM, Macnevin voluntarily agreed to terms that limit or put conditions on her practice, including having her registration suspended for two weeks, a prohibition of being the sole nurse on duty and working night shifts, remedial education in ethics, and a regulatory practice consulting program.

The Inquiry Committee that approved the consent agreement between Macnevin and the BCCNM says it’s satisfied that these terms will protect the public.

The report was found on the “for the public” section of the BCCNM website.

BCCNM is required by law to regulate both nursing and midwifery to protect the public from incompetent, unethical, or impaired nursing or midwifery.

After receiving complaints, the BCCNM investigates allegations, with common investigative steps including obtaining medical documents and additional information from the complainant, as well as conducting witness interviews.

The nurse or midwife is then allowed to review the evidence and respond to allegations.

To learn more, view the document below.

Energeticcity reached out to Northern Health, who were unavailable for immediate comment.