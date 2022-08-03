DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The province has doled out over $1.3 million to 14 projects in the north, including Dawson Creek and the Peace River Regional District.

The funding, delivered through the Northern Healthy Communities Fund, is going towards local services that benefit the community, such as expanding daycare operations.

The City of Dawson Creek and the Peace River Regional District received funding through the fund’s fifth intake.

The City of Dawson Creek received $300,000 for the Bultery’s Community House project, which sought funding to assist in the building of the medical house that will allow short and medium stays for residents who need to travel for medical care.

The home will be equipped with wheelchair-accessible rooms and rooms for parents who are accompanying children.

The PRRD received $100,000 for the First Nations Liaison project.

This will build capacity in the district to strengthen regional relationships with First Nations communities.

The City of Dawson Creek also received $20,750 through the sixth intake for the Daycare Building Expansion Furnishings project.

Campus Kids Daycare is undergoing an expansion, adding 48 daycare sports to its operations since it is at capacity with an extensive waiting list.

This project will reportedly pay for the furnishings to complete the renovation.

According to a release, eligible local governments, First Nations, and non-profit organizations providing support and services to people in expanding communities near the Coastal Gaslink and LNG Canada projects can apply for project funding through the Northern Healthy Communities Fund.

Since the fund was established, 46 projects have received more than $5 million in funding.

The program is accepting applications for the next funding intakes, and new projects will be announced until 2026.