Hey everyone, my name is Greg and I am the Reader Engagement Lead for Energeticcity.ca. You may be asking yourself, what the heck is a reader engagement lead? Don’t worry, I get it all the time. Basically, my job is to try and make the reader experience as easy as possible across all of the platforms that we post stories on. So if you have any problems, feel free to send me an email and let me know!

What you are reading right now is a new segment that we are calling Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review. The plan is for me to not only give a quick recap as to what happened in the Peace Region this past week but to also let you know what’s been happening behind the scenes in the office.

This is a new idea for us so let us know what you think! Plus, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will be receiving it every Sunday!

Behind the Scenes

Thanks to everyone's support, Energeticcity has grown significantly over the last couple of years. In January 2021, there were only four people on staff. As of today, we now have eight! And that doesn't even include our boss Adam or the people at Moose FM.

Since we have had so many new people join us and this is our first Weekly Review, we are going to start with someone who has been here a couple of months.

Grace Giesbrecht is a reporter who started with Energeticcity back in May of this year. She is born and raised in Fort St John and has a Bachelor of Arts in Media + Communications from Trinity Western University. Grace's main area that she is covering will be the local governments in our area. If you see her at any of the council meetings, make sure to say hi!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of July 24-30, 2022

Issues at Charlie Lake Boat Launch: in this story, the City of Fort St John addresses alleged abuse of the Charlie Lake boat launch permit system. Because of its relationship with the PRRD, the City set up a permit system to allow industrial truck drivers to use the Charlie Lake boat launch area as a rest stop; however, citizens raised concerns about people using the area also for maintenance, such as oil changes. North Peace Primary Care Clinic is Moving: health care stories are always a big deal up here in the North, and one of the main medical clinics moving counts. The North Peace Primary Care Clinic is closed over the long weekend while it moves to its new location but will be opening back up on August 2. Impaired Driver Caught going 159 km/hr: the incident occurred on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd. Thankfully, highway patrol caught the offender before anyone was seriously injured.

