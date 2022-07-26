DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – BC Highway Patrol in Dawson Creek stopped a vehicle going 159 kilometres per hour on Sunday on Highway 97.

The driver was stopped between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd, where the posted speed limit for the area was 100 kilometres per hour.

The driver was given a $368 ticket for excessive speed, a 90-day immediate roadside (driving) prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The officer reportedly spoke with the vehicle’s sole occupant and informed him of how fast he was going.

While the two spoke, the officer noticed several symptoms of impairment and the driver was required to submit a roadside breath test, which they failed.

This incident coincides with the end of the Summer CounterAttack Impaired Driving campaign in July, according to police.

“ Although the month-long impaired driving campaign is winding down, police will continue to look out for impaired drivers, ” said Corporal Trevor Vokins, Unit Commander of BCHP Dawson Creek.

“ Police cannot stress enough the importance of choosing alternate ways to your destination if you have consumed anything that impairs your ability to drive. Please choose to drive sober every time you get behind the wheel – choosing not to may lead to tragic consequences. “

According to the BC Highway Patrol, in BC, an average of 65 people are killed every year in collisions where alcohol, drugs, or medications were contributing factors.

The mandate of the BC Highway Patrol is reported to focus enforcement on driving behaviours that cause roadway fatalities and serious injuries, such as impaired driving.