FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Primary Care Clinic is changing locations from 10011 96th Street to 10504 100th Avenue next to Steel Toes.

The clinic would like to inform patients they will be closed Thursday, July 28th and Friday, July 29th for the move.

As this continues into the long weekend, the clinic will reopen on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The clinic will not have phone service during this time.

Once in the new building, they will be located on the first floor and ask clients to head straight to the back.

The clinic says this is the same building in which the specialist clinic is located.

Finally, they would like to apologize for any inconvenience and “look forward to seeing our patients at our new location once our move is completed.”

“Thank you for your understanding during this time,” said the clinic in a Facebook post.