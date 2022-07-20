FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is recognizing over 25 years of Peace River Agreement funding with several initiatives that publicize the importance of this annual grant for improvements to the city.

The Peace River Agreement, and the Fair Share agreements that preceded it, fund a large portion of the infrastructure and capital projects the city undertakes.

To recognize the contribution of this partnership, the city has launched a micro-site that explains the history of the agreement, mailed out a pamphlet about it, installed signs about the agreement in front of projects, created a community video and social media campaign, and committed to including it in opening events for facilities funded by it.

“As stewards of this funding, the City has invested over $375 million since 1994 to support Fort St. John’s development as a healthy, vibrant community and thriving economic hub for residents, businesses, and industry,” Fort St. John’s mayor, Lori Ackerman, said in a statement.

In 2022, a $25.9 million investment from the agreement covered 89 per cent of capital projects for the city.

Recent projects that were possible with this funding include the Centennial Park Festival Plaza, 100th Street Corridor redevelopment, and the new RCMP detachment, among others. It is also used to maintain and upgrade roads, city equipment, and infrastructure.

Funding from the agreement replaces the need to use revenue from local property taxes to fund some of these major projects.

The Peace River Agreement is a partnership between the provincial and local governments in the region that recognizes municipalities provide infrastructure and services that support industries that lie outside the city boundaries and therefore cannot be taxed municipally.

The agreement puts some of the money that the province acquires from these industries into the hands of the cities that provide services for them. Eight communities in the area receive a portion of the funding.