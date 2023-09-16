Stoddart Creek wildfire jumps preexisting perimeter

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.— The newly-reignited Stoddart Creek wildfire has jumped its preexisting perimeter due to increased winds and fire activity on Friday.
According to Prince George Fire Centre Information Officer Pedro Roldan-Delgado, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews are on the ground, but unable to assess how much the fire has grown due to poor visibility from smoke in the area.
“We do have personnel on the ground, we have four helicopters assigned to the scene with several pieces of heavy equipment supporting 13 type-one firefighters,” said Roldan-Delgado.
“Hopefully we’ll have another three joined in by this afternoon.”
Roldan-Delgado says winds are pushing the fire in the northeast direction.
“Today we’re seeing ten to 20-kilometres per hour sustained winds, with gusting of 35 kilometres per hour,” said Roldan-Delgado.
Last night, the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) issued an evacuation alert and order due to the fire. Details on areas under evacuation alert and order can be found here.
The Stoddart Creek wildfire was discovered on May 13th, and reignited on Friday due to fire activity in hotspots within the perimeter.
Updates on the status of the wildfire can be found on the BCWS website or the BC Wildfire app.
There are currently 126 active fires within the Prince George Fire Centre.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page