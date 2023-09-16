PRRD issues evacuation order for Stoddart Creek wildfire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order and alert for the Stoddart Creek wildfire.
Most residents of Fort St. John and the surrounding area are familiar with the fire that forced municipalities in the area to prepare for a possible evacuation the week of May 15th. An order hasn’t been in effect for the wildfire since May 22nd.
The BC Wildfire Service told Energeticcity.ca on Friday that increased wind activity had ramped up hotspots within the wildfire’s perimeter. At the time, the information officer said, “It doesn’t seem to be an imminent threat to anything.”
The following areas are being asked to evacuate due to the Stoddart Creek wildfire:
- Following the southern boundary of Blueberry River First Nations reserve lands and the Blueberry River east to the bridge on the Prespatou Road,
- South along Prespatou Road to a point 3.2 km north of 264 Road;
- Due west to a point 3.2 km east of the Beatton Airport Road,
- Due north to the point of intersection with the Blueberry River.
- And includes the following addresses:
- 13408 272 Road
- 13646 272 Road
- 12881 272 Road
- 18183 Prespatou Road
- 18354 277 Road
- 18352 277 Road
- 13368 272 Road
- 12953 272 Road
- 13469 272 Road
- 17795 Prespatou Road
- 17777 Prespatou Road
The Emergency Support Services (ESS) are closed at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John, though evacuees are asked to call 250-794-3310. The reception centre at the arena will be open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Those living in the following area are being asked to prepare for a potential evacuation:
- The area from the intersection of the Blueberry River and Prespatou Road, known as the Apsasson Bridge,
- East, following the Blueberry River to a point north of Bergen Road,
- South following Bergen Road and Rose Prairie Road to the intersection of 266 Road and
- Due west to the point of intersection with Prespatou Road and north following Prespatou Road to Apsasson Bridge.
For the PRRD’s evacuation alert checklist, click here.
Blueberry River First Nation’s Emergency Operations Centre has launched a level one evacuation alert, though Elders and members with chronic illness are being asked to leave the community. Residents are being asked to monitor the BRFN Member app and website portal.
The Stoddart Creek wildfire is still considered out of control at 29,222 hectares.
The Prince George Fire Centre was responding to the fire with two initial attack crews and three helicopters Friday evening.
Additional information about evacuation alerts and orders will be posted at prrd.bc.ca.
For updates and additional information on wildfires, visit bcwildfire.ca.
