Wind reignites hotspots within Stoddart Creek wildfire perimeter

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Increased wind activity on Friday afternoon has reignited fire activity in hotspots within the Stoddart Creek wildfire perimeter.
According to Prince George Fire Centre Information Officer Pedro Roldan-Delgado, the fire size is currently beyond tanker action and crew response.
“We are having crews assess the risk to structure properties at this time,” said Roldan-Delgado. “We have three helicopters and two crews with pieces of heavy equipment on the scene.”
Roldan-Delgado says although he doesn’t have the exact location of the fire, it could be in areas within the perimeter where fuel didn’t burn previously.
“Right now, it doesn’t seem to be an imminent threat to anything,” said Roldan-Delgado.
The Stoddart Creek wildfire was discovered on May 13th and is 29,222 hectares.
Updates on the status of the wildfire can be found on the BCWS website or the BC Wildfire app.
There are currently 126 active fires within the Prince George Fire Centre.
