Wind reignites hotspots within Stoddart Creek wildfire perimeter

Increased wind activity on Friday afternoon has reignited fire activity in hotspots within the Stoddart Creek wildfire perimeter.
By Featured, Forest Fire News, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
BCWS says the Stoddart Creek wildfire is burning within its perimeter at this time. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Increased wind activity on Friday afternoon has reignited fire activity in hotspots within the Stoddart Creek wildfire perimeter.

According to Prince George Fire Centre Information Officer Pedro Roldan-Delgado, the fire size is currently beyond tanker action and crew response.

“We are having crews assess the risk to structure properties at this time,” said Roldan-Delgado. “We have three helicopters and two crews with pieces of heavy equipment on the scene.”

Roldan-Delgado says although he doesn’t have the exact location of the fire, it could be in areas within the perimeter where fuel didn’t burn previously.

“Right now, it doesn’t seem to be an imminent threat to anything,” said Roldan-Delgado. 

The Stoddart Creek wildfire was discovered on May 13th and is 29,222 hectares.

Updates on the status of the wildfire can be found on the BCWS website or the BC Wildfire app. 

There are currently 126 active fires within the Prince George Fire Centre.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top