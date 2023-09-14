NPCS set to host Kutapira percussion ensemble next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Cultural Society (NPCS) is set to host the Kutapira percussion ensemble on October 4th.
According to a release from the NPCC, Kutapira is “an exhilarating percussion ensemble,” proudly presenting a unique fusion of world music. The ensemble features Zimbabwean marimbas, West African djembe, Afro-Cuban congas and timbales, and a steady driving groove from the drum kit.
Kutapira has worked extensively with some of Vancouver’s top musicians over the last ten years, finetuning the proper techniques and rhythms from the countries of origin for each instrument.
The ensemble continuously incorporates a diverse array of new instruments, including a fully integrated electric guitar, electric bass, and vocals. By adding new instruments, Kutapira hopes to remain “current, fresh, and enthralling” for their original members and long-time fans.
Kutapira: A Fusion of World Music Uniting Generations will hit the stage at the North Peace Cultural Centre on October 4th at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the North Peace Cultural Centre box office, by telephone at 250-785-1992, or on the NPCC website.
