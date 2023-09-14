NPCS set to host Kutapira percussion ensemble next month

The North Peace Cultural Society (NPCS) is set to host the Kutapira percussion ensemble on October 4th. 
The inside of a building with people sitting on chairs at tables on a tile floor.
Inside the North Peace Cultural Centre. (file)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Cultural Society (NPCS) is set to host the Kutapira percussion ensemble on October 4th. 

According to a release from the NPCC, Kutapira is “an exhilarating percussion ensemble,” proudly presenting a unique fusion of world music. The ensemble features Zimbabwean marimbas, West African djembe, Afro-Cuban congas and timbales, and a steady driving groove from the drum kit.

Kutapira has worked extensively with some of Vancouver’s top musicians over the last ten years, finetuning the proper techniques and rhythms from the countries of origin for each instrument.

The ensemble continuously incorporates a diverse array of new instruments, including a fully integrated electric guitar, electric bass, and vocals. By adding new instruments, Kutapira hopes to remain “current, fresh, and enthralling” for their original members and long-time fans. 

Kutapira: A Fusion of World Music Uniting Generations will hit the stage at the North Peace Cultural Centre on October 4th at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the North Peace Cultural Centre box office, by telephone at 250-785-1992, or on the NPCC website.

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

