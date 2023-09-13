Terry Fox Run takes place this Sunday at Northern Lights College

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Terry Fox Run starts this Sunday at Northern Lights College’s Fort St. John campus.
Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the run begins at 12 p.m. and is expected to finish around 2 p.m.
Participants will run or walk on the Northern Lights Trail system to raise money for cancer research.
According to the Terry Fox Foundation website, Fort St. John residents competing in the event have raised close to $9,000 so far.
Currently, two local teams, and around 20 participants in total, have signed up for the event.
