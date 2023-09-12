Roadwork on Highway 29 near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — Road and utility work is being done in a few places along Highway 29 this week, according to DriveBC.
Utility work between Nicholson Road and Moberly Lake Road for 17.8 kilometres will continue until September 22nd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Utility work will also be ongoing at 47th Avenue Northwest in Chetwynd until September 15th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DriveBC says Both areas will be single-lane alternating traffic for Telus Communications line placing.
A “special event” is taking place between Halfway River Bridge and Szoo Road for 5.9 kilometres until September 30th at 5 p.m.
According to DriveBC, access to the Halfway River Boat Launch will be at the west end of the newly realigned Highway, 36 kilometres north of Hudson’s Hope.
Road maintenance is also being undertaken between Szoo Road and Tompkins Frontage for 27.4 kilometres until September 15th at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The culvert and sign inspection will occur from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
DriveBC says there will be slow and stopped vehicles on the road and asks motorists to proceed with caution, reduce speed and watch for workers.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page