Roadwork on Highway 29 near Chetwynd

Road and utility work is being done in a few places along Highway 29 this week, according to DriveBC.
By Chetwynd, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
A Highway 29 sign. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

CHETWYND, B.C. — Road and utility work is being done in a few places along Highway 29 this week, according to DriveBC.

Utility work between Nicholson Road and Moberly Lake Road for 17.8 kilometres will continue until September 22nd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Utility work will also be ongoing at 47th Avenue Northwest in Chetwynd until September 15th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DriveBC says Both areas will be single-lane alternating traffic for Telus Communications line placing.

A “special event” is taking place between Halfway River Bridge and Szoo Road for 5.9 kilometres until September 30th at 5 p.m.

According to DriveBC, access to the Halfway River Boat Launch will be at the west end of the newly realigned Highway, 36 kilometres north of Hudson’s Hope.

Road maintenance is also being undertaken between Szoo Road and Tompkins Frontage for 27.4 kilometres until September 15th at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The culvert and sign inspection will occur from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

DriveBC says there will be slow and stopped vehicles on the road and asks motorists to proceed with caution, reduce speed and watch for workers.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top