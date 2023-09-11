Fort St. John Firefighters Charity, Staples donate over 100 backpacks

For the third annual backpack drop-off, the firefighters donated 113 backpacks, 154 lunch kits, 60 crayon kits and $1,000 in school supplies on Friday.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
Fort St. John Firefighters, School District 60 staff and Staples staff in front of the School District 60 building. (Fort St. John Professional Fire Fighters Association, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society donated over 100 backpacks, along with supplies and lunch kits, to School District 60 in partnership with Staples last week.

For the third annual backpack drop-off, the firefighters donated 113 backpacks, 154 lunch kits, 60 crayon kits and $1,000 in school supplies on Friday.

The pile of backpacks and lunch kits donated. (Fort St. John Professional Fire Fighters Association, Facebook)

The firefighters deliver the backpacks to the district, which distributes them to students who may need assistance.

The charity thanked Fort St. John Staples’ manager, Lok Chobra and his staff for their help each year.

Last year, the charitable society donated 150 backpacks and lunch packs.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top