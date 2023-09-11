Fort St. John Firefighters Charity, Staples donate over 100 backpacks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society donated over 100 backpacks, along with supplies and lunch kits, to School District 60 in partnership with Staples last week.
For the third annual backpack drop-off, the firefighters donated 113 backpacks, 154 lunch kits, 60 crayon kits and $1,000 in school supplies on Friday.
The firefighters deliver the backpacks to the district, which distributes them to students who may need assistance.
The charity thanked Fort St. John Staples’ manager, Lok Chobra and his staff for their help each year.
Last year, the charitable society donated 150 backpacks and lunch packs.
