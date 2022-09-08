FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society, in partnership with the Fort St. John Staples, donated 150 backpacks and lunch packs to School District 60.

President of the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society, Brent Morgan, says this is the second year they’ve done the backpack drop-off for the school district.

He says out of the 150 bags, only three are left.

Morgan says they give them to the school district, who then distributes them to the schools. The principals know which kids may need this kind of help.

“We feel that we live in a great city with a good economy and everything like that, and to see kids needing something so simple, it’s kind of humbling,” Morgan said, “It brings you back to reality.”

Morgan wanted to give a big shoutout to the manager of Staples, Lok Chobra, “for giving us a great deal and donating the leftover backpacks.”

He says the society hopes to keep partnering with Staples to make this an annual event and possibly offer more than backpacks each year.