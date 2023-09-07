Fort St John Today: Our New Events Newsletter

In this edition, we are revamping our events newsletter. Plus, a list of events happening for September 8-10, 2023.
Hi everybody,

Thank you to everyone who took our survey! We appreciate that y’all enjoyed the Summer Newsletter this year so we have decided to keep it going for the rest of the year. Obviously, with the changing of the seasons, we can’t call it the summer newsletter anymore so we are instead calling it our Fort St John Today Events Newsletter!

Along with the name, there will be a few other changes moving forward. We will still be listing the events happening in the region but we will definitely be focusing primarily on Fort St John. As for the “Things to Do” section, we will be opening that up to more options. If you have any ideas, feel free to reply to let us know at contact@energeticcity.ca

Another suggestion we received is that people didn’t feel like we gave enough heads up for some events so we will be changing our release date for this newsletter to Tuesday and will be mentioning bigger events more in advance. That will start next week, so in the mean time, here are some fun events happening this weekend!

Events Happening September 8-10, 2023

Want to let us know about an event? Email us at contact@energeticcity.ca

