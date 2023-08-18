Rotary Colour Me Run in Fort St. John kicks off next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The sixth annual Colour Me Rotary Walk and Run kicks off on Sunday, September 10th, hosted by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John.
Tickets are $40 each, and proceeds will be donated to the North Peace Pride Society and T.A.F.F.Y. There is a limit of 500 tickets to be sold, and a $10-dollar discount is available for first responders or teams of five plus.
The event begins at the Northern Lights College at 9:30 a.m. with an opening speech and costume judging.
Warm-up is at 9:50 a.m., followed by the ten-kilometre run at 10:00 a.m., and 10:15 a.m. marks the start of the runner’s and walker’s five-kilometre race. At 10:45 a.m., participants will have the opportunity to recharge and enjoy some refreshments. The kid’s one-kilometre dash will cap off the races for the day.
Registration is available on the Stride and Glide Sports’ website.
More information about the Colour Me Walk and Run can be found on the Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Facebook page.
