10th Annual ReMax Block Party presented by Moose FM takes place this Saturday

The 10th Annual ReMax Block Party presented by Moose FM kicks off Saturday morning at Centennial Park with music, vendors, a Kid’s Zone and more.
DGS Astro Paving presented last year’s Block Party. (Moose FM)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 10th Annual ReMax Block Party presented by Moose FM kicks off Saturday morning at Centennial Park with music, vendors, a Kid’s Zone and more.

Starting at 11 a.m., street performers, sponsored by Grimes Well Service Ltd., will take the City of Fort St. John Festival Plaza Stage and local artists Jenna Loren and CC Brooks will be on the Burger King Main Stage.

An Elder’s Space, sponsored by Trican Well Service, will be available for community members to connect and relax.

The Arctech Welding Kid’s Zone will return with a bouncy castle and an obstacle course.

The Fort St. John North Peace Museum, Heather’s Balloon Magic and Funtastic Faces, for face painting, will be at the event as well.

The North Peace Savings Arts Market is also returning for local vendors to share their crafts and creations.

FSJ Return-It sponsored Moose FM’s birthday celebrations, including cupcakes, a limited number of 20th Anniversary t-shirts and a giant birthday cake.

Starting at noon, the Fort St. John Community Awards will take place on the Burger King Main Stage.

The 10th Annual ReMax Block Party presented by Moose FM will be held at Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th.

