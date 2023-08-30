City announces nominees for 16th Annual Community Awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has announced the nominees for the 16th Annual Community Awards.
This year’s awards consist of four categories; youth, business, non-profit, and citizen of the year.
See below for the individuals and organizations nominated in each category.
Youth Award nominees:
- Austin Faulkner
- Lucas Gill
- Youth Advisory Council of Fort St. John
Non-Profit Award nominees:
- Fort St. John Hospital Foundation
- Friends of Fort St. John Public Library
- Lana Neitz with North Peace Ride for the Disabled
- North Peace Historical Society
- North Peace Ride for the Disabled
- Senior Officials for Fort St. John Minor Hockey, Huskies, and Senior Flyers
Business Award nominees:
- AFDE Partnership (Aecon, Flatiron, Dragados, EBC)
- Better Cents Bookkeeping Inc.
- Blueberry River First Nations Chief and Council
- Energeticcity.ca
- Home Town Environmental
- Shell Canada Groundbirch
Citizen of the Year Award nominees:
- Jared Braun
- Jennie Gagnon
The city is inviting the public to attend the Community Awards, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th on the stage in Centennial Park during the Remax Block Party hosted by Moose FM.
