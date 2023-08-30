City announces nominees for 16th Annual Community Awards

The City of Fort St. John has announced the nominees for the 16th Annual Community Awards.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
The 16th Annual Community Awards will take place at the Centennial Park stage on September 9th. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has announced the nominees for the 16th Annual Community Awards.

This year’s awards consist of four categories; youth, business, non-profit, and citizen of the year. 

See below for the individuals and organizations nominated in each category.

Youth Award nominees:

  • Austin Faulkner
  • Lucas Gill
  • Youth Advisory Council of Fort St. John


Non-Profit Award nominees:

  • Fort St. John Hospital Foundation
  • Friends of Fort St. John Public Library
  • Lana Neitz with North Peace Ride for the Disabled
  • North Peace Historical Society
  • North Peace Ride for the Disabled
  • Senior Officials for Fort St. John Minor Hockey, Huskies, and Senior Flyers

Business Award nominees:

  • AFDE Partnership (Aecon, Flatiron, Dragados, EBC) 
  • Better Cents Bookkeeping Inc. 
  • Blueberry River First Nations Chief and Council
  • Energeticcity.ca
  • Home Town Environmental
  • Shell Canada Groundbirch

Citizen of the Year Award nominees: 

  • Jared Braun
  • Jennie Gagnon

The city is inviting the public to attend the Community Awards, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th on the stage in Centennial Park during the Remax Block Party hosted by Moose FM. 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top