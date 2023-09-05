High wind event causes increased fire behaviour over long weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —High winds over the long weekend resulted in increased fire behaviour in northeast B.C., according to the B.C Wildfire Service (BCWS).
The Patry Creek wildfire, discovered on July 15th, has caused the closure of Highway 77 for approximately 138 kilometres, from the start of Highway 77 to the British Columbia and Northwest Territories border.
“We are monitoring the fire, and crews are prioritizing structure protection within that fire,” Pedro Roldan-Delgado, fire information officer with the Prince George Fire Centre, said.
The Patry Creek fire is out of control at approximately 33,158.89 hectares.
Roldan-Delgado said most new starts in the Prince George Fire Centre are being held or under control.
A fire sparked southeast of Chetwynd, near Wabi Creek, on September 1st after a tree fell onto a power line.
Roldan-Delgado said by the time BCWS members arrived to fight the fire, they realized community members had quickly maintained it.
The BCWS assisted in controlling the fire, which is now under control at .41 hectares.
On September 2nd, a human-caused fire was discovered near the 215 Road, north of Dawson Creek.
The fire is being held at about six hectares.
As of noon on Tuesday, the area restriction for the Big Creek Wildfire was replaced with the Omineca Wildfires Area Restriction.
The area restriction remains in place until September 30th or until rescinded.
No one is allowed in the area unless they have written authorization. Failure to comply may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.
Due to the size of the area restriction, Roldan-Delgado encourages the public to use the BCWS maps to plan hunting, camping or travel in the area.
The fire information officer said the Donnie Creek wildfire displayed a lot of activity on the southwest side over the weekend.
He said three helicopters, three dozers, two excavators, one water tender and 38 personnel were working along the fire’s south flank.
Most of the fire activity remained within the fire’s perimeter, and any excursions were handled quickly.
As of noon on August 31st, BC Wildfire Service banned category one fires, or campfires, in the Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Mackenzie and Fort Nelson fire zones.
In the Prince George Fire Centre, there are currently 55 active wildfires.
For updates on wildfires, visit BCWS’ website.
