Environment Canada issues wind warning for northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Southwest winds of 40 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour are expected in the B.C. Peace River, Fort Nelson regions and Muncho Lake to Stone Mountain parks from Thursday night into Saturday.
The winds, in combination with severe drought and recent heat, will lead to an increase in wildfire activity across the northeast.
According to Environment Canada, other impacts may include deteriorating air quality, possible travel delays and broken tree branches.
The air quality in Fort St. John is also at a high risk.
According to the local forecast, Fort St. John will see winds pick up on Thursday until Saturday night, with temperatures ranging from a high of 24 degrees Celsius to a low of 8.
