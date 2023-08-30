Environment Canada issues wind warning for northeast B.C.

Southwest winds of 40 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour are expected in the B.C. Peace River, Fort Nelson regions and Muncho Lake to Stone Mountain parks from Thursday night into Saturday.
By Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Regional District 1 minute of reading
High winds are expected in northeast B.C. starting Thursday. (Environment Canada)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Southwest winds of 40 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour are expected in the B.C. Peace River, Fort Nelson regions and Muncho Lake to Stone Mountain parks from Thursday night into Saturday.

The winds, in combination with severe drought and recent heat, will lead to an increase in wildfire activity across the northeast.

According to Environment Canada, other impacts may include deteriorating air quality, possible travel delays and broken tree branches.

The air quality in Fort St. John is also at a high risk.

According to the local forecast, Fort St. John will see winds pick up on Thursday until Saturday night, with temperatures ranging from a high of 24 degrees Celsius to a low of 8.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top