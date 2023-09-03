Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Saying Goodbye

Welcome to the next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
We are sad to say we are saying goodbye to two of our reporters this week. Spencer Hall, our investigative journalist, and Manavpreet Singh, our Indigenous Voices reporter, are both moving on from Energeticcity. We wish them both the best in their future endeavours!
We will be filling the Indigenous reporter position, but we have decided to put a hold on our investigative series and hire a civic reporter instead. The reason for that is since our last civic reporter left in April, we’ve had a hard time filling that gap of covering all the councils in the Peace region, school boards, and things like that. We’ve tried our best, but we really haven’t got to the level where we want to be. So we decided to hire a new individual to come in and fill that gap.
Our plan is to hopefully bring back our investigative reporting but it’s a role that requires the right person and funding. If you want more coverage, a great way to help is to become a Supporter! All donations go directly to funding local stories and ensuring our corner of the province is covered.
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of August 27 to September 2, 2023:
- Suspicious Incident in Rolla: is being investigated by the Dawson Creek RCMP. They have confirmed they are dealing with a possible shooting, and a man is missing.
- Rising Above Ministries: is holding its first event in Fort St. John to raise funds and provide information about the services it plans to provide to the community.
- Fort St John Motorist Clocks 188km/h: in a 100km/h zone. The driver was talking on the phone while two children were also in the vehicle.
