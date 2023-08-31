Rolla police investigation reveals possible shooting, no threat to public

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Police investigating the suspicious occurrence on Tuesday morning near Rolla have confirmed they are dealing with a possible shooting, and a man is missing.
The RCMP said no victims or deceased have been located at this time.
The North District Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation and is processing evidence on the scene.
“We appreciate that there are significant rumours and speculation within the community, given the police presence and the investigative work underway,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson, BC RCMP Communications.
“While we have been able to determine that we are likely dealing with a shooting, we have nothing to indicate at this time there is an ongoing threat to the greater public or reason for concern. This does appear to be a concerning, however isolated, incident.”
Investigators continue to speak with anyone who may have been in the area around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and anyone associated with the property near Rolla.
Officers have started to contact anyone believed to be in the area around the time of shots being heard.
A 24-year-old man related to the investigation has not been located and is now considered missing.
Dave Daniel Domingo is described by police as five feet nine inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.
Anyone with information on the incident or Domingo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment at 250-784-3700.
