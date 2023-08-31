Fort St. John motorist clocks 188km/h in 100km/h zone

The driver was talking on the phone while two children were also in the vehicle.
A Fort St. John driver had his car impounded this past weekend after going almost twice over the speed limit. (Canva)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A reckless Fort St. John driver had their vehicle impounded on Sunday after speeding along Highway 2 near Tomslake, B.C.

BC Highway Patrol Dawson Creek was patrolling south of Dawson Creek on Highway 2 when an officer noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Using his radar, the officer confirmed the vehicle was travelling at 188 kilometres per hour in the 100 kilometres per hour zone. 

The driver hit 188 kilometres an hour on the highway. (RCMP)

“Almost twice the posted speed limit,” said Constable Matthew MacCallum of the BC Highway Patrol unit.

The driver was talking on the phone while two children were also in the vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped, and the 36-year-old Fort St. John resident was identified and arrested.

Criminal code charges of dangerous driving are being recommended to Crown Counsel.

BC Highway Patrol Dawson Creek reminds motorists to slow down and follow the rules of the road. Corporal Serge Bruneau with BC Highway Patrol said the actions of this driver were dangerous and could have resulted in severe injury or fatality.

Author

