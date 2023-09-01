Ice open at Pomeroy Sport Centre

By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Sports 1 minute of reading
The ice is ready for use at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. (Tre Lopushinsky)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — With the first day of fall steadily approaching, the ice is ready for use at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

According to the city, crews have been installing ice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre since August 9th.

The centre offers public skating, drop-in hockey, fast skating and slow skating between the oval and the rinks until September 26th, when the fall schedule will begin.

The facility also offers skate rentals and free amenities, including table tennis, basketball and a play structure.

More information on the Pomeroy Sport Centre’s Ice summer schedule can be viewed below:

Ice_Schedule-Summer2023-1Download

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

