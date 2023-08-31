Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month: Cruz Gordon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It’s absolutely fascinating to see a young person so passionate and committed to a sport like August’s Youth Athlete of the Month.
Cruz Gordon is always thinking about motocross and takes it very seriously to the point where he and his family have him on a training and nutrition plan.
The 12-year-old says his mom, Melissa, makes sure he is in bed early every night and cuts out most sugar from his diet to ensure he is in competitive shape. He is also on the track almost every day and trains at Five Star Boxing in the fall and winter.
Cruz has been on a dirtbike since he was four years old, growing up on bikes due to his dad’s love for motocross.
“My dad got my first dirt bike and started racing. And it kind of just clicked, and I loved it.”
Whether it be racing or actually training, Cruz’s love for motocross and the boost of adrenaline that comes with it is evident when you speak to him.
Cruz has been super successful in competition this summer.
Earlier this month, Cruz competed in the Canadian Amateur Grand National Championships in Walton, Ontario, and placed third in 65cc Open 7 to 11, fourth in 65cc 10 to 11, and eighth in 85cc 7 to 11. Cruz qualified for the competition after taking home a championship this summer at the Western Canadian Nationals, which he says is one of his favourite moments in the sport so far.
” I won the championship, pulled off the track, and my dad was crying. My parents were so happy, and it was just a great vibe,” said Cruz.
At Western Canadian Nationals, Gordon placed first, second, and fourth in 80cc 10 to 11
Some people may say that Cruz is too young to know what he wants, though he seems pretty dead set on a career in motocross.
“My parents are doing everything they can for me so I have a career,” said Cruz.
“I’m just gonna dirt bike until I can’t.”
Moving forward, Cruz is aiming to compete in bigger competitions one day, which are mainly in the United States. Over the next few months, Cruz has some local races he is taking part in, and his family will travel to the States to enter some races in California.
Congratulations to Cruz Gordon for being named the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month for August.
