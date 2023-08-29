Avanthay defeats defending champion in Time Trial

Blizzard Bicycle Club member Ray Avanthay defeated defending champion Nigel Wray in last Thursday's Baldonnel Time Trial. 
Blizzard Bicycle Club members riding their bikes.
Ray Avanthay is the winner of last Thursday’s time trial. ( Blizzard Bicycle Club, Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Blizzard Bicycle Club member Ray Avanthay defeated defending champion Nigel Wray in last Thursday’s Baldonnel Time Trial. 

The cyclists hit the road in beautiful weather conditions, where Avanthay crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 23:03, followed closely by Wray, who clocked in at 23:20. Approximately four minutes later, Calvin McCracken took third place at 27:23.

Last week, Wray took the champion title for the time trial, finishing at 23:15. 

The cyclist club will hit the road on Tuesday night for its weekly MTB Ride at Beatton Park before meeting again on Thursday for the Baldonnel Time Trial. 

The Blizzard Bicycle Club is also celebrating Samuel Keats, a club member who competed in the BC 55+ Games in Abbotsford last week. Keats took gold in the time trial, bronze in the road race, and bronze in the hill climb. 

More information about the club and upcoming races can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club Facebook page and website. 

