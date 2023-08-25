Eight Peace region seniors compete in Abbotsford 2023 55+ BC Games

Eight Peace region seniors competed in the Abbotsford 2023 55+ BC Games this week, and each athlete placed within the top three of their sport. 
Two Fort St. John golfers earned bronze in their category at the 55+ BC Games this week. ( Canva )

Held each year to improve the health, lifestyle, and image of British Columbia’s 55-and-over population, the games feature a variety of sports, including archery, cribbage, horseshoes, cycling, golf, and more. 

Three athletes from Fort St. John and five from Dawson Creek made the trip to Abbotsford to compete in the games, which began on August 22nd and will come to a close on the 26th. 

Fort St. John cyclist Samuel Keats took gold in the men’s 70 to 74 competitive time trial after finishing with a time of 25:58.3. 

Two Fort St. John golfers competed at the games as well. Bruce Christensen earned bronze in the men’s 55 to 74 flight category, and Art Lang took home bronze in the men’s 75+ flight category. 

Three Dawson Creek golfers competed in the games as well. Brian Haddow and Don Stredulinsky both took bronze in the men’s 55 to 74 flight category, and John Garlinksi earned bronze in the men’s 75+ flight category. 

Dawson Creek swimmer Elizabeth Ollenberger earned herself two medals in swimming at the games, taking home gold in the women’s 55 to 59 25-metre backstroke after finishing with a time of 21.77 and bronze in women’s 55 to 59 100-metre individual medley. 

Robin O’Reilly, a swimmer from Dawson Creek, earned bronze in the women’s 75 to 79 100 metre freestyle. 

A full list of results by zone from the Abbotsford 2023 55+ BC Games can be found here.

