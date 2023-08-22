Wray racks up two more wins this season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Blizzard Bicycle Club cyclist Nigel Wray has added another two wins to his long list from this season’s races.
The bicycle club hit the pavement in Baldonnel last Thursday for its weekly 16-kilometre Time Trial Circuit, facing windy conditions.
Wray sped through the finish line in first place with a time of 23:15, followed by Kevin Hunt, who clocked in at 26:48, and Barb Jarnagin at 28:29.
On Sunday, Blizzard Club members were met with sunnier weather as they gathered to compete in the 30-kilometre Cecil Lake Circuit.
Wray finished in first place again, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:00. Davide Loro took second place approximately five minutes later, clocking in at 1:05, followed closely by Richard Wood at 1:07.
The cyclists will meet at Beatton Park Tuesday for their weekly 8-kilometre MTB Ride and again on Thursday for another Time Trial Circuit in Baldonnel.
More information about the Blizzard Bicycle Club and upcoming races can be found on the club’s Facebook page and website.
