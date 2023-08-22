Wray racks up two more wins this season

Blizzard Bicycle Club cyclist Nigel Wray has added another two wins to his long list from this season’s races. 
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Sports 1 minute of reading
Nigel Wray has won multiple races this season. ( Blizzard Bicycle Club, Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Blizzard Bicycle Club cyclist Nigel Wray has added another two wins to his long list from this season’s races. 

The bicycle club hit the pavement in Baldonnel last Thursday for its weekly 16-kilometre Time Trial Circuit, facing windy conditions. 

Wray sped through the finish line in first place with a time of 23:15, followed by Kevin Hunt, who clocked in at 26:48, and Barb Jarnagin at 28:29. 

On Sunday, Blizzard Club members were met with sunnier weather as they gathered to compete in the 30-kilometre Cecil Lake Circuit. 

Wray finished in first place again, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:00. Davide Loro took second place approximately five minutes later, clocking in at 1:05, followed closely by Richard Wood at 1:07. 

The cyclists will meet at Beatton Park Tuesday for their weekly 8-kilometre MTB Ride and again on Thursday for another Time Trial Circuit in Baldonnel. 

More information about the Blizzard Bicycle Club and upcoming races can be found on the club’s Facebook page and website. 

Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.

 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top